Google Just Released The Coolest Phone Case

Google might be best known for Gmail and search, but its phones are no joke. When we tried out the Nexus 5X and 6P in October, we loved their speed, battery life, and high-resolution displays. Still a loyal iPhone user? Google's new Live case might make you reconsider.
The case, which is only currently available for the Nexus 5X, 6, and 6P, lets you create one of the most personalized covers imaginable for your phone. Just go to My Live Case on the Google Store, upload your favorite picture or a map from Google Maps (Paris, s'il vous plaît), and add a filter to make colors pop or tone them down.
Our favorite part is what happens when you actually snap the case on your phone. The wallpaper on your home screen comes to life, showing different parts of the map that you picked, or other photos from your honeymoon (you customize your wallpaper at the same time you choose the photo or map for your phone). To add extra photos to your moveable wallpaper, you can just tap the shortcut button on the back of the case to launch your camera and click away.
This is customization to the max. While there are plenty of cheap and chic iPhone cases that we love, the new Nexus cases are a very attractive alternative. Who doesn't want to see their favorite beach vacation every time they pick up their phone?
iPhone users who are looking for something similar can check out the cases offered by Skinit. You won't get the cool moving wallpaper, but you will be able to put a photo on your case.
