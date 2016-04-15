It's been one year since Airbnb first expanded into Cuba.
Since then, there have been more than 13,000 Airbnb bookings there, making it the site's fastest-growing vacation market, ever. The secret to this success is simple: Airbnb gathered listings from Cuba's government roster of state-authorized rental homes; it now offers 4,000 such homes for vacation rentals online.
Meanwhile, in a historic move, the Obama administration has eased restrictions on travel and commerce in Cuba, making it much easier for U.S. citizens to visit the previously off-limits country.
So, the only question is: Why aren't you getting in on the action? Ahead, we've rounded up eight of the best Airbnbs in Cuba that are available to book right now. Let's get the ball rolling on some Havana nights, shall we?
