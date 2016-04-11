Blake Lively Has A LOT Of Siblings

National Sibling Day must be a major event in the Lively household. There are just so many of them.
You might have known that Blake Lively's older half-sister is actress Robyn Lively of Teen Witch fame. Then there's half-sister Lori Lively, whose acting credits include parts on Melrose Place and The Mentalist. Half-brother Jason Lively played Rusty Griswold in National Lampoon's European Vacation. Brother Eric Lively, meanwhile, has acted on The L Word, 24: Redemption, and Full House. Mom's family photo album must have a lot of headshots.
With all that brotherly and sisterly love floating around, the former Gossip Girl star decided to share a family pic in honor of National Sibling Day yesterday. Judging by the caption, she's fully aware that she comes from a big family.
"Happy National Sibling Day," she wrote. "Yes, our parents are breeders."
The photo also features Bart Johnson, the High School Musical actor who is married to Lively, and his brothers Adam and Brad. And yes, that redhead on the left is singer Florence Welch, who is not related to anyone but is too cool to not include.
