Ian Connor, Kanye West Style Muse & A$AP Mob Member, Accused Of Rape

Update #2: According to police documents obtained by Broadly, there seems to be some truth in the original allegations against Ian Connor. The dates in an incident report filed in December 2015 in Georgia for an alleged sexual assault from October match up to those in a WordPress post accusing Kanye West's associate of rape. This investigation is still active, a source at the DeKalb County Police Department confirms to Broadly.
This story was originally published on April 9.
Update: A second woman, musician Jean Deaux, has posted her own allegations against Connor on Tumblr. In her post, Deaux writes that she is one of the women who made statements in Malika Anderson’s charges against Connor, but that she declined to report her own case.
Update: A second woman, musician Jean Deaux, has posted her own allegations against Connor on Tumblr. In her post, Deaux writes that she is one of the women who made statements in Malika Anderson’s charges against Connor, but that she declined to report her own case.
Original story follows.
A woman has accused Ian Connor, Kanye West muse, stylist, and associate of the A$AP Mob, of rape on Friday, in a blog post titled, “Ian Connor Is a Rapist, and I Know Firsthand.”
The woman, an Emory University student who blogs on WordPress as malikaanderson93, posted a long account of the alleged rape and its aftermath. In it, she accuses Connor of first pressuring her into oral sex. “I said no again and he just kept asking,” she wrote. Finally, she recounts, she gave in. She alleges that instead of oral sex, he raped her and she was unable to stop him.
“I was confused. I didn’t want to call it rape but I also couldn’t call it consensual sex because I had already told him I didn’t want to have sex with him and he took advantage of me being in a position in which he could penetrate me anyway when I wasn’t looking. It was diabolical. But at the time, I didn’t know how to think of it,” she wrote.
She claims she’s publicly coming forward now because her case was closed by the police due of a lack of concrete evidence, a common hurdle for reporting rape. Though she claims there are other women who were also victimized by Connor, she says they were not comfortable filing reports and the case came down to he said, she said.
Connor, who’s worked with Wiz Khalifa and A$AP Rocky, as well as Kanye West, is pushing back on Twitter. While never directly addressing the claims, he's made several tweets that seem to be refuting Anderson's allegations.
Swear This Is My Karma For Finessing Every Bitch I Came Across Just To Mentally Prove A Point.— Ian Connor (@souljaian) April 8, 2016
Lmao The Universe Is Paying Me Back.
But I Have Honesty On My Side, So I'm Literally Laughing At Whatever Life Throws At Me.— Ian Connor (@souljaian) April 8, 2016
Social media is quickly taking sides. Supporters of both Malika and Connor are digging up old tweets to discredit either side. Supporters of Malika are using the hashtag #IStandWithMalika to support her, while Connor's defenders are claiming that he's getting "Bill Cosby'd."
@TheAffinityMag #IStandWithMalika because.. pic.twitter.com/IZJfYOBERd— paulinecstasy (@paulinecstasy) April 9, 2016
#IStandWithMalika @freakalika . Fuck anybody trying to deny her story, mfs have no clue the type of courage it took her to speak up— Jahus Christ (@NersaBackstrom) April 9, 2016
My only question to you is how could 5'5, 120 pound Ian Connor even be physically capable of raping someone?— gage (@p0tatopapi) April 9, 2016
ian conner is a predator and rapist. you don't have to believe her and I'm not going to go into details of my encounter with him..— emani. (@emanithegoddess) April 9, 2016
