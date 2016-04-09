Ian Connor, Kanye West Style Muse & A$AP Mob Member, Accused Of Rape

Lilli Petersen
Photo: BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: A second woman, musician Jean Deaux, has posted her own allegations against Connor on Tumblr. In her post, Deaux writes that she is one of the women who made statements in Malika Anderson’s charges against Connor, but that she declined to report her own case.
Original story follows.

A woman has accused Ian Connor, Kanye West muse, stylist, and associate of the A$AP Mob, of rape on Friday, in a blog post titled, “Ian Connor Is a Rapist, and I Know Firsthand.”

The woman, an Emory University student who blogs on WordPress as malikaanderson93, posted a long account of the alleged rape and its aftermath. In it, she accuses Connor of first pressuring her into oral sex. “I said no again and he just kept asking,” she wrote. Finally, she recounts, she gave in. She alleges that instead of oral sex, he raped her and she was unable to stop him.

“I was confused. I didn’t want to call it rape but I also couldn’t call it consensual sex because I had already told him I didn’t want to have sex with him and he took advantage of me being in a position in which he could penetrate me anyway when I wasn’t looking. It was diabolical. But at the time, I didn’t know how to think of it,” she wrote.

She claims she’s publicly coming forward now because her case was closed by the police due of a lack of concrete evidence, a common hurdle for reporting rape. Though she claims there are other women who were also victimised by Connor, she says they were not comfortable filing reports and the case came down to he said, she said.
Connor, who’s worked with Wiz Khalifa and A$AP Rocky, as well as Kanye West, is pushing back on Twitter. While never directly addressing the claims, he's made several tweets that seem to be refuting Anderson's allegations.

Social media is quickly taking sides. Supporters of both Malika and Connor are digging up old tweets to discredit either side. Supporters of Malika are using the hashtag #IStandWithMalika to support her, while Connor's defenders are claiming that he's getting "Bill Cosby'd."
