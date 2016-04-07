Drew Barrymore is in the midst of a divorce, which can't be easy. But it looks like the actress has found a way to "let it go."
The mother-of-two shared a photo on Instagram that shows her doing yoga alongside a familiar character: Elsa from Frozen. It appears her older daughter, Olive, felt like getting a bit more festive for the session than Lululemon. We totally approve. Can we also add that the kid has a great technique?
"Princess Elsa came to our mother/daughter yoga class," Barrymore captioned the photo.
The mother-of-two shared a photo on Instagram that shows her doing yoga alongside a familiar character: Elsa from Frozen. It appears her older daughter, Olive, felt like getting a bit more festive for the session than Lululemon. We totally approve. Can we also add that the kid has a great technique?
"Princess Elsa came to our mother/daughter yoga class," Barrymore captioned the photo.
We can't think of a better way to release some tension. Next time Mommy might need to bust out her Anna costume, though.
Advertisement