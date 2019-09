Drew Barrymore is in the midst of a divorce , which can't be easy. But it looks like the actress has found a way to "let it go." The mother-of-two shared a photo on Instagram that shows her doing yoga alongside a familiar character: Elsa from Frozen. It appears her older daughter, Olive, felt like getting a bit more festive for the session than Lululemon. We totally approve. Can we also add that the kid has a great technique?"Princess Elsa came to our mother/daughter yoga class," Barrymore captioned the photo.