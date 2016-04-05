Hilary Duff Gets Real About Mom Style On Instagram

Hilary Duff has been heralded for being the quintessential Brooklyn mom (she even has a "Brooklyn" tattoo). This morning, she posted what she called a "semi-cute outfit for school dropoff" on Instagram: "I usually roll in sweat pants or lulu lemons [sic] and look like a disaster but this morning I managed to throw something cute together and I thought would share," Duff wrote.
The Younger actress then encouraged her mom followers to get creative with their own morning-routine looks: "Now you try! Tag me in your photo," she wrote, followed by some emojis.
Duff clearly struck an empathetic nerve, judging by the post's comments, which included this gem: "I'm the mom at drop off I swore I'd never be. I'm pretty sure Friday I didn't even have shoes on. My 6 year old was quite mortified," wrote one Instagram user.
As a resident of the Brooklyn neighborhood in which Duff is speculated to reside (plus I spotted her here last year), I can't imagine she wore this particular getup in these parts; cutoffs would not cut it in today's 28°F weather. Maybe this was for a school drop-off in L.A.? Practicality and location aside, we're all about Duff celebrating a kickass ensemble, whether it's PJs or jorts and a chic trench.
The Younger actress then encouraged her mom followers to get creative with their own morning-routine looks: "Now you try! Tag me in your photo," she wrote, followed by some emojis.
Duff clearly struck an empathetic nerve, judging by the post's comments, which included this gem: "I'm the mom at drop off I swore I'd never be. I'm pretty sure Friday I didn't even have shoes on. My 6 year old was quite mortified," wrote one Instagram user.
As a resident of the Brooklyn neighborhood in which Duff is speculated to reside (plus I spotted her here last year), I can't imagine she wore this particular getup in these parts; cutoffs would not cut it in today's 28°F weather. Maybe this was for a school drop-off in L.A.? Practicality and location aside, we're all about Duff celebrating a kickass ensemble, whether it's PJs or jorts and a chic trench.
Hey moms! I came up wth a semi cute outfit for school drop off! I usually roll in sweat pants or lulu lemons and look like a disaster but this morning I managed to throw something cute together and I thought would share. Cut offs or jeans. A light weight trench over a sweater or tee, cross body bag sneaks or booties and a pair of Sunnies! Now you try! Tag me in your photo😘😎✌🏻️🌼(annnnd you don't have to wear such a serious face haha)
Advertisement