At this point, even Kylie Jenner is surprised at how famous and influential she has become. "It's really crazy," she recently told Paper magazine. "I never really think about it until I'll do a hair color and then I'll see all my fans in the same hair color. It's just crazy how much influence I have. It's cool."
The reality star — and current Paper cover model — got super candid about a range of subjects in a Q&A for the April issue. She answered 13 questions, some from the mag and some from her famous friends, who posted their own queries to Jenner via social media. So, what did we learn about the Lip Kit-creator along the way?
Well, turns out she's still on that kids-before-30 track. "I don't want to start [having] a baby when I'm 30! I don't believe in after 30 — I don't know," she said. But what about the fact that both of her sisters had kids after the big 3-0? "But they all wanted to have kids before. Kim was like, 'I better have two kids before 30.' She always said that."
Jenner also spilled on her favorite book. "Probably the books that I loved the most and read the fastest were the Pretty Little Liars [series], if we're just talking about a fun one," she revealed. "I think that's what got me into reading and I read literally every single one so fast and that's all I talked about all the time. I'd be like, 'They need to have a show or a movie!' And then they got a show and it was the happiest day of my life."
As for the moment she realized it was time to get into the cosmetics game: "I think it all started with my lips when I would overline them. I didn't see one other girl wearing nude lipstick — I didn't even care about the lipstick, I just wanted my lips to be bigger — and then I started seeing a bunch of girls wearing nude lipstick. I was going to MAC and Sephora and I'd try to buy my lipstick and the girls working there would be like, 'Kylie, everyone comes in asking what color you use. Everything's sold out — I'm sorry!'
"They were like, 'These people should be paying you! Everyone comes in and asks for your color.' And then the Kylie Jenner makeup tutorials started coming and it became a big thing. I feel like that's when I really realized."
And — neither last nor least — despite the fact that apparently there is no sibling rivalry between Kylie and Kim, that doesn't mean the youngest heir to the Kardashian fame throne wouldn't trade lives with her older sis for a day. "I would probably be Kim just to try on all her clothes and go through her closet," Jenner admitted.
Read the full cover story in full over at Paper.
