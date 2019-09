April 4 has come and gone, so where the hell Beyoncé 's new album? In recent days, we've been bestowed with an amazing activewear line and a rare, intimate interview with Bey in Elle U.K. Now rumors and speculation about new music have reached a fever pitch, and the Beyhive is about damned ready to explode.I mean, 4/4 was literally the most perfect day to drop her new album, seeing as "4" is a pretty special number to Bey. She and her husband wed on a fourth; they were both born on a fourth; and their daughter's middle name, Ivy, is said to be a play on the roman numerals for four, IV. What's the deal, Bey?These are dire times, people. To keep yourself busy and sane, take a look at our rundown of everything we know — and suspect — about Beyonce's SURELY IMMINENT new album.Back in February, Bey's stylist Ty Hunter told Andy Cohen that he had indeed heard the new album — and that it is "beyond awesome."