I mean, 4/4 was literally the most perfect day to drop her new album, seeing as "4" is a pretty special number to Bey. She and her husband wed on a fourth; they were both born on a fourth; and their daughter's middle name, Ivy, is said to be a play on the roman numerals for four, IV. What's the deal, Bey?
These are dire times, people. To keep yourself busy and sane, take a look at our rundown of everything we know — and suspect — about Beyonce's SURELY IMMINENT new album.
It's "beyond awesome." Back in February, Bey's stylist Ty Hunter told Andy Cohen that he had indeed heard the new album — and that it is "beyond awesome."
@Bey_Legion I'm coming in clutch for you sis pic.twitter.com/JstczOzL8d— jjjonathannn (@jonathanmacchii) January 28, 2016
It will almost definitely feature some heavy hitters. A supposed track list leaked last month, and while its authenticity is dubious, the names on it aren't a reach. Jay Z, Adele, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and Frank Ocean are all supposedly featured on the new songs. Yeezy, her husband's prolific BFF, sounds like a good bet. We also know that a Sia-penned reject ended up on Sia's own album, lending credence to the rumor that she worked on a track with Queen B.
But Jay Z and Mariah are the surest things.A track with her hubby is long overdue, and last year, producer Details said, "[Me] and Beyonce and Jay Z are actually doing something together this year." And an M.C. collab is looking pretty legit, too. Anthony Burrell, who is Carey's creative director and one of Bey's choreographers, confirmed that he was working with both artists on a "project" in February. "Thankful for these amazing beauties for respecting my craft and allowing me to be apart of their project," he wrote.
#wcw thankful for these amazing beauties for respecting my craft and allowing me to be apart of their project. At time I'm a bit tired from running from rehearsal to rehearsal, set to the stage, and traveling from La to Vegas... But I'm def living and enjoying every moment being on your teams. #beyhive #lambily @beyonce @mariahcarey #choreographer #creativedirector #doublebooked #wonthedoit #workwiththemseparately
It will be on Tidal. I mean, it's kind of unthinkable that she wouldn't release an album via her husband's streaming service, right?
Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and Mike Brown’s parents will star in Beyoncé's new video! https://t.co/xWoUupjDF6 🐝 pic.twitter.com/BYYtOB89mc— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) March 26, 2016
The album will likely drop this month. The BeyHive Twitter account also claims that the album is complete and ready to drop any time. Would Bey really torture the world longer than a few more weeks? Plus, with the Formation World Tour kicking off April 27, it's hard to believe she wouldn't release it before then.
EXCLUSIVE: We just received official word that Beyoncé's sixth studio album and mini film are DONE & rock solid set for an April release! 🐝— THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) March 20, 2016