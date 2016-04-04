To many, Beyoncé embodies perfection. She has a stellar voice, killer dance moves, and a family that is near music royalty. This year alone, she's hunted for Easter eggs at the White House, rocked the Super Bowl, and casually released a 200-piece clothing line — all while raising her daughter, Blue Ivy, 4.
With her upcoming interview in Elle U.K., Beyoncé is setting the record straight.
She isn't perfect. And she isn't trying to be. Like most of us, Bey is just striving to be the best version of herself. For her, that starts with health — and self-love. Because if you don't love yourself, who will?
E! News shared excerpts of the interview today, in which Beyoncé explains more about her struggle with being #flawless.
"It's really about changing the conversation," Beyoncé told Elle U.K. "It's not about perfection. It's about purpose. We have to care about our bodies and what we put in them. Women have to take the time to focus on our mental health — take time for self, for the spiritual, without feeling guilty or selfish. The world will see you the way you see you, and treat you the way you treat yourself."
Beyoncé says that desire to be strong, both mentally and physically, was a catalyst behind her activewear brand. "It's really the essence: to celebrate every woman and the body she's in while always striving to be better. I called it Ivy Park because a park is our commonality. We can all go there; we're all welcomed. It's anywhere we create for ourselves."
So, the next time you doubt yourself, think about what Bey would say, and just do you.
The May issue of Elle U.K. hits newstands tomorrow.
