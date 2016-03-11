It's hard to argue with that point: For most of history, and even under some contemporary circumstances, women's roles were relegated to the home, to raising children. Women's social programing throughout the ages killed the idea that raising a family would be our most important life contribution into the cultural narrative; through much of the 20th century there was rarely an alternative option. The social expectation to place motherhood above all else was — and is — very real.



It's also all-too-true that — in spite of how much progress women have made — it's understandable why even those who felt like their professional accomplishments stand above what they've done with their wombs would feel reticent to admit to it, especially in an on-the-record interview.



But it's also worthwhile and deeply important to acknowledge another possibility: that some women — yes, even the Beyoncés of the world — place a higher value on their kids than on professional accomplishments. And that, in this modern, fourth wave of feminism world — in which women are empowered to choose what they want for their lives, instead of fulfilling status quo expectations — is okay.



"Given the hurdles most working moms must overcome, then, wouldn't it be refreshing for one of the most professionally accomplished women in the world to value her career and family accomplishments equally? To say, 'You know what? I really love being a mom, but I'm most proud of the work I've done,'" Kutner asks us to consider. Absolutely, it would be, if that were the truth for whoever spoke that perfect soundbite of progressivism.



Yet, it would be even more refreshing if we allowed women to choose their greatest moment without fear that they were being judged against some ever-moving metric of what it means to be a good feminist.