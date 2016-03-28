Beyoncé Spent Her Monday Rolling With The Obamas & Shonda Rhimes

Beyoncé, the first lady of pop, spent the day after Easter at the White House, enjoying the annual Easter Egg Roll with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle.
According to Racked, Beyoncé and Jay Z brought Blue Ivy to the president's house on Monday morning, to look for eggs filled with lollipops that are actually good for your teeth, and which were invented by a 10-year-old girl, nonetheless. As you might imagine, both Bey and her 4-year-old daughter did so in style.
While Beyoncé opted for a Marco de Vincenzo long-sleeved bustier dress with some floral lace details, her little girl was dressed as an adorable little bunny in a white furry coat.
According to Racked, Beyoncé and Jay Z brought Blue Ivy to the president's house on Monday morning, to look for eggs filled with lollipops that are actually good for your teeth, and which were invented by a 10-year-old girl, nonetheless. As you might imagine, both Bey and her 4-year-old daughter did so in style.
While Beyoncé opted for a Marco de Vincenzo long-sleeved bustier dress with some floral lace details, her little girl was dressed as an adorable little bunny in a white furry coat.
Advertisement
Blue stunting with her fur. #EasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/HYwTHOu7Ws— #FLAWfull #Fearless (@BeyCentric) March 28, 2016
But Beyoncé wasn't just there as a VIP guest of the Obamas at their last Easter Egg Roll in office, she was also on hand to cheer on the event's musical performers, Chloe x Halle, the teenage singers who are reportedly signed to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment.
big thank you to our beautiful boss lady @beyonce for coming and supporting us at #thewhitehouse today!!!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x8pkWMm9lY— chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) March 28, 2016
Then @Beyonce and Jay-Z and @FLOTUS and Blue Ivy showed up to cheer on @chloeandhalle #LetsCelebrate @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/d3mGx1huC0— Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) March 28, 2016
Prolific small-screen producer Shonda Rhimes was also in attendance, and she took the opportunity to snap a photo with a portrait of George Washington. She even included a shout-out to the Broadway hit Hamilton in the process: "It must be nice to have Washington on your side... #hamilnerd."
Here's hoping an Easter miracle occurred (that's a thing right?), and Rhimes was able to talk to Beyoncé about making a cameo on an upcoming episode of Scandal. We already know Kerry Washington wants it to happen, now we just need Bey to get on board.
Advertisement