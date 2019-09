A 10-year-old girl from Michigan did the unthinkable — she invented a kind of candy that is actually good for your teeth. And in the process, she also managed to find a fan in the president and first lady.Alina Morse created Zollipops three years ago for a very logical reason. "I love candy, but I always knew it was bad for my teeth, " the 5th grader from Wolverine Lake, MI, told People So, Morse did her research to find a way to enjoy her snacks without having to live at the dentist's office. She even spoke with her dental hygienist to find ingredients that wouldn't be bad for your teeth.While her lollipops contain a few ingredients that don't exactly roll off the tongue — xylitol, erythritol, and stevia — they do "reduce the risk of tooth decay and neutralize acid found in the mouth after a meal." Zollipops, which are available in select Whole Foods, are being trademarked as the "after you eat treat," since they may reduce the risk of cavities.After testing the candy on some kids, who gave it a thumbs-up, Morse decided to invest her savings — $7,500 from her grandparents — to start the company, which she says is expected to triple its sales this year. Morse will use 10% of those prospected earnings to bringing oral hygiene education to schools.