Sofia Coppola's Indie Heroines & Their Finest Fashion Moments

You know that scene in Lost in Translation, when Bill Murray stands in the marbled bathroom of Scarlett Johansson's suite, and puts his very tight orange camo T-shirt on inside out? It's such a moment, isn't it? But that's just what Sofia Coppola does. She makes even the most mundane sartorial happenings — the application of some cheap lipstick, or the tearing of some tights, earn cult status. Primarily this is because her bored, listless characters, leading insanely privileged and meandering lifestyles are achingly — like hand on hip, cigarette in mouth, failed acting career — cool; so cool, in fact, that they can make a cheesy dance leotard look better than Saint Laurent, or a vintage prom dress feel cooler than Vetements.
Just last week, it was announced that Coppola would be reuniting with her long-term muse Kirsten Dunst, as well as Somewhere’s Elle Fanning (and potentially Nicole Kidman) for a remake of Clint Eastwood’s The Beguiled. But before we start speculating how good the costumes are going to be — the '70s original is set in confederate America at an all-girls school (yeah, yeah, we know) — let's take a moment to revisit the Coppola characters whose style changed our wardrobes forever. Click on to see who made the cut.
