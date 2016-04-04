While we're not all lucky enough to wake up and hit the hills for a hike with David Beckham, we can all enjoy the view — thanks to his wife. Victoria Beckham videoed her husband as he trekked upward, carrying their daughter, Harper, on his shoulders.
"Almost at the top of the hike," she says, slightly breathless, before checking in on her cardio comrades. Harper, tucked away in her cute backpack carrier, is leaning forward, probably having some adorable out-of-earshot secret conversation with her pops. (We're not jealous at all. Can't you tell?) Thumbs up are thrown at the behest of mom, who's bringing up the rear.
As for the other Beckham kids: nowhere in sight. But, since David Beckham apparently gets ill when he's away from the brood, we're guessing they aren't far.
