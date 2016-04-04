Just when we felt like Justin Bieber had reached full-on heartthrob status, he shows up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards looking like he got dressed out of the lost and found of a local YMCA.
The singer, who performed directly after Jason Derulo's opening sequence, donned flatform sneaks, long gold chains, and what appeared to be sweatpant cutoffs while singing his hit single, "Love Yourself."
Also of note — he was most definitely rocking dreadlocks. Our feelings on that are perhaps perfectly summed up by a caption Bieber applied to his own selfie featuring the new 'do earlier this weekend: "Why."
The singer, who performed directly after Jason Derulo's opening sequence, donned flatform sneaks, long gold chains, and what appeared to be sweatpant cutoffs while singing his hit single, "Love Yourself."
Also of note — he was most definitely rocking dreadlocks. Our feelings on that are perhaps perfectly summed up by a caption Bieber applied to his own selfie featuring the new 'do earlier this weekend: "Why."
Advertisement
Why indeed, Biebs. You clean up so nice. What's with the just-rolled-out-of-bed routine?
That said, the ensemble didn't dampen fans' enthusiasm for his performance, which was pretty excellent. He even busted out a few moves — not to mention made some girl's night when he plucked her from the crowd. Check out a clip from the performance, below.
Advertisement