Just when we felt like Justin Bieber had reached full-on heartthrob status, he shows up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards looking like he got dressed out of the lost and found of a local YMCA.
The singer, who performed directly after Jason Derulo's opening sequence, donned flatform sneaks, long gold chains, and what appeared to be sweatpant cutoffs while singing his hit single, "Love Yourself."
Also of note — he was most definitely rocking dreadlocks. Our feelings on that are perhaps perfectly summed up by a caption Bieber applied to his own selfie featuring the new 'do earlier this weekend: "Why."
Why indeed, Biebs. You clean up so nice. What's with the just-rolled-out-of-bed routine?
Editor's note: We appreciate the fact that dreadlocks are a style, and one with a meaningful history and cultural context. We're not dissing the style itself, or even Bieb's choice to rock it. Our comment is merely that Bieber showed up at this major awards ceremony looking less polished than he has in the past because of his overall ensemble — not his hairdo.
