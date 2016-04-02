Britney Spears is selling her Thousand Oaks, CA, home, Trulia reports — only months after buying a new home in the same city. She and her family bought this one in 2012 and it just went on the market for $8.9 million. If you've got the cash, you can live Spears' California dream lifestyle. Once you see inside, you'll understand why it's worth the investment.
Spears stands to make a profit of $2 million, Truila say, if the house goes for her asking price. For the money, you get five bedrooms, two offices, a game room, an in-home theater, outdoor entertaining spaces, and, of course, a pool and hot tub.
Peep our slideshow to see how it feels to live, Britney style. Her tastes are certainly not shabby chic.
