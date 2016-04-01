We first met Whitney Port when she interned at Teen Vogue with Lauren Conrad during the first season of The Hills. She was Conrad's wingwoman, especially after Conrad and her former best friend Heidi Montag had a huge blowout over Spencer Pratt. Port knew Montag well enough, and when asked in a recent interview what she thinks of Montag's life post-Hills, Port got pretty honest.
“It makes me feel a little sad," Port told Fox News. "But at the same time, I think everyone has chosen their path. And I also think that there are a lot of positives that have come out of everything for them. They’re still together, so I try to look at the positives that have come out of it.”
That is one way to look at it all: with a silver lining. Port has always been the more diplomatic of the bunch. Check out the interview, below.
