Speidi, the infamous reality TV couple known individually as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, made their apologies earlier this month for comparing the cancellation of The Hills to the events of 9/11. But now, it seems the apologies are flowing back their way — for one half of the couple, at least.
In a preview clip for Lifetime's The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, Montag's mother, Darlene Egelhoff, apologizes to The Hills alum for speaking out publicly against her daughter's extensive plastic surgery. "I was just desperate to communicate with her in any way and I just thought that was the only way I could do it. I would do anything to be able to take that back," Egelhoff explains during a family therapy session with the show's psychologist, Dr. Debbie Magids. Nothing repairs the damaged relationships of reality TV mother/daughter pairs better than more reality TV appearances, right?
Montag responds by tearfully telling her mother, "It honestly felt like you ripped my heart out of my soul when I needed you so badly."
Montag and her mom won't be the only well-known pair to air their issues in front of the camera when The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition premieres March 1 on Lifetime. According to E! News, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards and her daughter, Kimberly, will also appear on the show, as will Shar Jackson, Kevin Federline's ex, and her daughter.
To which we can only say: good luck. You will probably need it.
