Last April, Chrissy Teigen revealed in a tweet that she hates Trader Joe's. We were surprised by the news since since we could totally imagine the down-to-earth foodie shopping there. Since then, Teigen has provided us with plenty of fun food moments like her and John making Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onions and Luna’s first cooking class, and we had completely forgotten about her supermarket preferences. That is until last night when Teigen resurfaced her feelings about the cult-favorite grocery chain.
Over the weekend, in between many tweets about tiny food videos, Teigen shared that she made turkey meatloaf for her daughter from a recipe posted by Whole Foods. She tweeted, "made luna the turkey meatloaf from whole foods that they were kind enough to post. first time using chia seeds. feeling healthy and weird." In response to the tweet, another Twitter user wrote, "Whole Foods always makes you feel healthy and weird. That should be their slogan." And, that's when Chrissy brought up TJ's. She responded, "trader joe's takes the chia cake for gross and weird grocery stores."
Advertisement
Whole Foods always makes you feel healthy and weird. That should be their slogan.— Whitney H (@GetJiggyWhitIt_) June 4, 2017
trader joe's takes the chia cake for gross and weird grocery stores https://t.co/CU3npMhpou— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017
i can't tell who is an employee and who is a customer at trader joe's or southwest airlines— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017
Teigen added another jab at Trader Joe's in a tweet that followed a few minutes later. Since we couldn't imagine life without the low-priced supermarket and maker of all-things cookie butter (and pumpkin!), we're just going to focus on the fact that she also shared the recipe for Luna's new favorite dinner. We know what we're making tonight!
This article was originally published on April 1, 2016.
In a weird series of events involving a seriously cruel early April Fools' Day prank, we found out some shocking news yesterday. Chrissy Teigen, queen of Frosted Flake French toast and all-around fast-food lover, doesn't like Trader Joe's. We're naturally having trouble processing this information, as we can't really imagine life without TJ's OR Chrissy Teigen. (Please don't ask us to choose.)
Here's what happened. Yahoo posted a story written by Spoon University about Trader Joe's closing down all of its stores, and people had some pretty strong reactions. It wasn't immediately clear that it was all a joke, seeing as it was the day before April Fools'. So of course, the internet freaked out, until Trader Joe's set the record straight — phew!
What does any of this have to do with Chrissy Teigen, you might be asking yourself? She got in on the Twitter action and dropped a major truth bomb on us — Trader Joe's is not her preferred supermarket.
i want to be sad about trader joe's but that place was always weird and creepy too me. except their cookie butter.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 31, 2016
i always feel like they can sense my uncomfortableness there— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 31, 2016
We're hoping this is all part of a larger April Fools' Day joke that we aren't privy to, but since that seems unlikely, at the very least we know Teigen likes TJ's cookie butter. (Huffington Post)
Advertisement