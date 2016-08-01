The presidential election may still be months away, but it seems to be all anyone's talking about in U.S. news. So, what exactly is happening between now and Election Day? We're breaking down everything you need to know before November 8.
For example, you may have kept up with the Republican and Democratic primary debates, but did you know that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump won't go head-to-head in a presidential debate until September 26? The presidential and vice presidential debates will surely be more heated now that the Republicans and Democrats have chosen their parties' nominations. And on October 4, the vice presidential candidates will face off in a debate of their own.
We've compiled all of the caucuses, primaries, debates, and conventions to be aware of this election season. Read on for a monthly look at the events ahead in the 2016 election.
This piece has been updated to remove events that have already happened.
