Watch NYFW Front Row In Virtual Reality

VR29 Studios — where we bring you immersive 360-degree video experiences that put you at the center of the action, wherever you are.
Seeing snapshots of a runway show is simply never as satisfying as being there yourself. Each fashion show has an element of indescribable ambiance that helps inform the clothes, the mood, the style, the COOL factor. So, for the first time, ever, Refinery29 invites readers inside, backstage, and front row at seven of New York Fashion Week's most sought-after shows.
We captured the much buzzed-about VFiles performance that Kylie Jenner watched front row and Tibi's first androgynous line, all in complete-and-utter virtual reality video that you can interact with as you watch.
We were there for Derek Lam's rave-reviewed '70s-inspired line and Delpozo's out-of-this-world romantic fantasy pieces that walked down the runway to a live orchestra (and, of coursed, stunned supporters). Our cameras were rolling as Rebecca Minkoff debuted her revolutionary see-now, buy-now spring collection, and we captured the cool 3.1 Phillip Lim showstoppers as well as the Prabal Gurung gowns your favorite celebrities will be wearing on the red carpet come fall. Nope, we weren't messing around. These shows were New York Fashion Week's golden tickets and there's only one place to truly see and feel what it was like to be in the room as they premiered.
