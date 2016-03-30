Chris Brown Taunts Kehlani After Her Attempted Suicide

Brown is facing backlash after posting a series of tweets attacking R & B singer Kehlani. The Grammy-nominated performer was hospitalized on Monday after attempting suicide. Reports say Kehlani took drastic measures in the midst of rumors that she'd cheated on her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving, with her rapper ex, PartyNextDoor.
The seriousness of the situation didn't stop Brown from, in his words, "throwing shade" at Kehlani. He accused the 20-year-old of cheating on Irving, whom he counts as a friend.
Girls be mad at a nigga for fucking around wit bitches but her DMs got more names then the Declaration of Independence. #YEAHIMTHROWINGSHADE— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 30, 2016
There is no attempting suicide. Stop flexing for the gram. Doing shit for sympathy so them comments under your pics don't look so bad— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 30, 2016
OK IM DONE. Guess she gone have to watch the games from a real "box" now. "THE TELEVISION" #OHB "OUTTA HERE BIH"— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 30, 2016
The Twittersphere was quick to react with outrage.
Oh cool, @chrisbrown just continues to prove over and over again that he is THE WORST— Nicole Ocran (@nicoleocran) March 30, 2016
Chris Brown posted about his own suicidal thoughts on IG last summer, but is now bothered by someone else doing it. pic.twitter.com/0mljQ1AqNE— Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) March 30, 2016
When Chris Brown’s fingers touch a phone, nobody wins.— John Jannuzzi (@johnjannuzzi) March 30, 2016
.@ChrisBrown, many ppl attempt suicide each year. You can support Kyrie & respect the seriousness of mental health. https://t.co/aZSqeIuujR— deray mckesson (@deray) March 30, 2016
Not that Brown cares.
The amount of followers I got and the amount of comments are the amounts of fucks I give. 🌪— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) March 30, 2016