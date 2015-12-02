Chris Brown's scheduled appearance on The Daily Show may have been doomed from the start.
The singer was set to be interviewed by Trevor Noah last night. But hours prior to air time, The Daily Show announced via Instagram that Nick Cannon would be popping by the set instead.
Earlier this week, staffers reportedly told The Daily Beast that Brown's booking had caused some concern among team members — doubtless due to the "Loyal" singer's checkered past.
The subject of spousal abuse hits close to home for Noah: As a child growing up in South Africa, he witnessed his stepfather's violent assault of his own mother, and was also threatened himself. Daily Beast sources confirmed that Noah intended to use the Chris Brown interview as an opportunity to discuss domestic abuse issues.
Brown's tours of Australia and New Zealand were also cancelled yesterday, after a months-long dispute regarding the singer's visa. He was banned from entering Australia in September because of his well-documented history of abuse. That same month, the singer claimed that he intended to use the tour to "raise awareness on domestic violence."
Brown has not commented publicly on The Daily Show cancellation. However, according to The Washington Post, a Comedy Central spokeswoman said, "The show hopes to reschedule Chris for a future appearance."
