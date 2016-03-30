Chris Brown Taunts Kehlani After Her Attempted Suicide

Erin Donnelly
Chris Brown once again has the public fired up.

Brown is facing backlash after posting a series of tweets attacking R & B singer Kehlani. The Grammy-nominated performer was hospitalised on Monday after attempting suicide. Reports say Kehlani took drastic measures in the midst of rumours that she'd cheated on her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving, with her rapper ex, PartyNextDoor.

The seriousness of the situation didn't stop Brown from, in his words, "throwing shade" at Kehlani. He accused the 20-year-old of cheating on Irving, whom he counts as a friend.


The Twittersphere was quick to react with outrage.


Not that Brown cares.

