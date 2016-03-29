20-Year-Old R&B Singer Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Grammy-nominated R & B singer Kehlani Parrish, better known as Kehlani, was hospitalized Monday night after a suicide attempt. Kehlani, 20, was previously targeted on social media after rumors surfaced that she cheated on her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known by the stage name PartyNextDoor, TMZ reports.
Based on a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, it appears that the cheating rumors were a major factor in the singer's suicide attempt. TMZ reports that paramedics showed up at Kehlani's home on Monday afternoon, where they observed that the singer "wanted to harm herself."
The events seem to have spurred from another Instagram picture posted on PartyNextDoor's page that appeared to show Kehlani and the rapper in bed. The context for the photo was unclear, but it was still enough for followers to start hurling comments toward the two exes. Irving has not yet commented or posted on social media about the now-erased photo or Kehlani's current state.
In other deleted posts, captured here by The Shade Room, the singer tried to explain the situation.
She had posted a picture of PartyNextDoor at her bedside, saying he was one of the reasons she was still alive.
She also went to PartyNextDoor's latest page and defended him in the comments.
Kehlani's Instagram page is still live, though all the posts have been deleted. Friends of the singer, like actor and rapper Nick Cannon, are posting pictures of her in recovery.
On Twitter, the hashtag #StayStrongKehlani is now trending with over 900K tweets. Electronic music duo Flosstradamus has also expressed support for the young artist.
Thousands of fans have done the same.
let this be a lesson; one truly does not know what goes on underneath the exterior of a person.#StayStrongKehlani— 7/27 (@laurenbruhregui) March 29, 2016
A brave heart and beautiful mind.She deserves to be recognized as amazing human/artist she is #StayStrongKehlani pic.twitter.com/qLdSE20VGB— lovesick nicølle (@ohshutupbea) March 29, 2016
Cyber bullying and Internet shaming has got to stop.... #StayStrongKehlani 💜💛💗— Rebecca Duke (@becbec36) March 29, 2016
There's always a deeper story than what is portrayed. Sending my deepest prayers for #Kehlani 🙏🏻 Know that you are strong & you are loved.— Arika Kane™ (@arikakane) March 29, 2016
Be kind 👊🏻 #staystrongkehlani pic.twitter.com/EbPfeXbr9o— Emma Miller (@emmamilleruk) March 29, 2016
