20-Year-Old R&B Singer Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

Grammy-nominated R & B singer Kehlani Parrish, better known as Kehlani, was hospitalized Monday night after a suicide attempt. Kehlani, 20, was previously targeted on social media after rumors surfaced that she cheated on her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, known by the stage name PartyNextDoor, TMZ reports Based on a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, it appears that the cheating rumors were a major factor in the singer's suicide attempt. TMZ reports that paramedics showed up at Kehlani's home on Monday afternoon, where they observed that the singer "wanted to harm herself."The events seem to have spurred from another Instagram picture posted on PartyNextDoor's page that appeared to show Kehlani and the rapper in bed. The context for the photo was unclear, but it was still enough for followers to start hurling comments toward the two exes. Irving has not yet commented or posted on social media about the now-erased photo or Kehlani's current state.In other deleted posts, captured here by The Shade Room , the singer tried to explain the situation.