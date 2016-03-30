How This Previously Unknown Actress Flawlessly Pranked The Entire Internet

On Monday morning, you might have noticed some age-gap outrage on your Facebook feed. Jon Lovitz, a 58-year-old comedian you totally know from somewhere (probably SNL, possibly New Girl) seemed to be engaged to (or at least dating) 27-year-old 90210 (2008) actress Jessica Lowndes. Headlines expressed everything from confusion to disgust over the pairing. Internet commenters expressed their disbelief. But by the time you checked Twitter again after work, everyone was thoroughly amused or thoroughly annoyed — the whole thing had been a hoax.

