We already know that at least some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family watch themselves on TV. But Kourtney Kardashian's latest Snapchat posts have proven she's game to watch someone portray her on TV.
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson premiered back in February, but Kardashian didn't sit down to watch the show, which features David Schwimmer as her late father, Robert Kardashian, and Isabella Balbi as a younger version of the eldest Kardashian sister, until yesterday. She shared her thoughts about the show on Snapchat. In one of her posts, captured by People, Kardashian captioned a screenshot of Schwimmer, "Episode 2. This is weird to watch."
Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian has previously commented on the series, saying that while it feels a bit too close to hime, she "definitely wants to watch it." And Kim has reportedly already been tuning in. The whole family sitting down to take in the series means things could get very meta in the near future. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is about to take on a whole new layer of meaning.
Advertisement