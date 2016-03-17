Kylie Jenner may be a reality star herself, but she still watches reruns of (technically) unscripted TV to unwind. Specifically, throwback episodes of her own reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Jenner chronicled a recent marathon on Snapchat. One of the old episodes she chose to feature in her snaps highlights her sister Kendall's 16th birthday bash. Kylie helped plan the big event. Her biggest accomplishment as a party planner? Getting Tyga, Kendall's favorite rapper, to perform during the festivities. Yes, the same Tyga whom Kylie is now dating.
Kylie also revisited her own sweet 16 episode. Think of them as really high-quality home videos, just like the ones you'd cue up to reminisce.
Jenner chronicled a recent marathon on Snapchat. One of the old episodes she chose to feature in her snaps highlights her sister Kendall's 16th birthday bash. Kylie helped plan the big event. Her biggest accomplishment as a party planner? Getting Tyga, Kendall's favorite rapper, to perform during the festivities. Yes, the same Tyga whom Kylie is now dating.
Kylie also revisited her own sweet 16 episode. Think of them as really high-quality home videos, just like the ones you'd cue up to reminisce.
Advertisement