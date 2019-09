Khloé Kardashian hasn't seen the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, admitting it hits a little too close to home.On the season finale of her show Kocktails With Khloé, airing Wednesday, February 24, Kardashian says she's "sensitive" to the mini-series, which features David Schwimmer playing Robert Kardashian. Khloé's late father was on Simpson's defense team when the football star was accused of murdering his ex Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.Despite the fact that her dad is one of the main characters, and her mom, Kris Jenner, played by Selma Blair, also appears on the show, Kardashian says she can separate herself from the trial. It's Simpson's children , Sydney and Justin, for whom she feels bad."How fucked up," she says. "You never get over your mom being murdered, and now they have to be stalked with paparazzi again."So, I understand why it came back," Kardashian adds, "I just feel bad and I think I'm a little more sensitive to it because he was my uncle O.J."