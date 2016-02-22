Khloé Kardashian hasn't seen the FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, admitting it hits a little too close to home.
On the season finale of her show Kocktails With Khloé, airing Wednesday, February 24, Kardashian says she's "sensitive" to the mini-series, which features David Schwimmer playing Robert Kardashian. Khloé's late father was on Simpson's defense team when the football star was accused of murdering his ex Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
Despite the fact that her dad is one of the main characters, and her mom, Kris Jenner, played by Selma Blair, also appears on the show, Kardashian says she can separate herself from the trial. It's Simpson's children, Sydney and Justin, for whom she feels bad.
"How fucked up," she says. "You never get over your mom being murdered, and now they have to be stalked with paparazzi again.
"So, I understand why it came back," Kardashian adds, "I just feel bad and I think I'm a little more sensitive to it because he was my uncle O.J."
Kardashian says she "definitely wants to watch it," but will always have reservations — her biggest worry being how they portray her father. Though she admits that she's heard Schwimmer does a "phenomenal job" and plays him "true to form."
Kardashian recalls she has seen other documentaries "rehashing...the footage of the O.J. trial," and each one has left her feeling emotional about her dad, who passed away in 2003 when she was 19 years old.
"Like, 'oh my god, I forgot the sound of my dad's voice,'" Kardashian says. "I loved hearing that."
Kardashian paid tribute to her dad on what would have been his 72nd birthday on February 22, posting a childhood photo on Instagram.
"To the best man I've ever known, happy birthday daddy. I miss you! I miss you! I miss you!" she wrote. "Man... I wish we had more pictures together.
