



Kardashian says she "definitely wants to watch it," but will always have reservations — her biggest worry being how they portray her father. Though she admits that she's heard Schwimmer does a "phenomenal job" and plays him "true to form."



Kardashian recalls she has seen other documentaries "rehashing...the footage of the O.J. trial," and each one has left her feeling emotional about her dad, who passed away in 2003 when she was 19 years old.



"Like, 'oh my god, I forgot the sound of my dad's voice,'" Kardashian says. "I loved hearing that."



Kardashian paid tribute to her dad on what would have been his 72nd birthday on February 22, posting a childhood photo on Instagram.



"To the best man I've ever known, happy birthday daddy. I miss you! I miss you! I miss you!" she wrote. "Man... I wish we had more pictures together.



