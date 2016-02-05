In light of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, the iconic court case that rocked the '90s is receiving renewed attention.
But one aspect of the story that tends to get lost amid all the sensational details is the fact that this tragedy left behind two young children in its wake. O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson had two kids together, Sydney Simpson and Justin Simpson. Both were grammar-school age during the time their father was on trial for murdering their mother.
These days, Sydney, 30, lives and works in Florida, where she operates a personal business, Simspy LLC, that she founded in 2014, as E! News reports. Prior to living in St. Petersburg, Sydney lived in Atlanta; before that, she was a student at Boston University. Her father helped move her into the dormitories there, a source told E!. "He was just like a regular dad moving his daughter into college," the source told the site. Sydney graduated with a sociology degree in 2010.
According to E!, Justin Simpson is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Homes. He reportedly works out of the same Floridian beach city where his sister resides. The siblings have both kept relatively low profiles throughout their adult lives.
