Ivanka Trump Has Shared Another Super Cute Baby Photo

Ivanka Trump is an obviously proud new mom. After introducing her new son, Theodore James Kushner, to the world through an Instagram post on Sunday, she's sharing more pics of the adorable baby. Today she shared a family portrait. Baby Theodore is joined by his dad, Jared Kushner, and big sister, Arabella Rose. Kushner and Trump also have a 2-year-old son, Joseph Frederick. Trump captioned the photo: "This is love. #bliss #family xx Ivanka."
Theodore James was born at 5:43 p.m. Sunday night. He's only been alive for two days, but he's already proven he's very photogenic. No word yet on when his presidential-hopeful grandpa might get in a photo with him.
This is love. #bliss #family xx Ivanka pic.twitter.com/XvKFoGlXQ6— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 29, 2016
Advertisement