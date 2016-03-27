Ivanka Trump Welcomes A Baby Boy

Baby Theodore. My heart is full xx, Ivanka #gratefulPosted by Ivanka Trump on Sunday, March 27, 2016
It's a boy for Ivanka Trump! The daughter of presidential candidate Donald Trump posted a birth announcement on Instagram on Sunday. She also wrote that she and her family welcome Theodore James Kushner to the world.
He was born at 5:43 p.m. EST and Ivanka shared her family's excitement in welcoming their new little boy to the world. He joins her two other children, Arabella and Joseph.
Ivanka has been joining her father on the campaign trail during her pregnancy when she can, heading out to stump for her father in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. During a Super Tuesday appearance in Florida, Donald said his daughter wouldn't be joining him, because she could "give birth within the week," The Palm Beach Post reported. A few weeks later, just in time for Easter, he's a proud grandpa yet again.
