Ivanka Trump Welcomes A Baby Boy

He was born at 5:43 p.m. EST and Ivanka shared her family's excitement in welcoming their new little boy to the world. He joins her two other children, Arabella and Joseph.Ivanka has been joining her father on the campaign trail during her pregnancy when she can, heading out to stump for her father in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. During a Super Tuesday appearance in Florida, Donald said his daughter wouldn't be joining him, because she could "give birth within the week," The Palm Beach Post reported . A few weeks later, just in time for Easter, he's a proud grandpa yet again.