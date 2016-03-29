Most tots are probably not too crazy about heading to the dentist's office. But apparently Otis Sudeikis is super chill about it.
The adorable son of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went in for a checkup recently, or so we surmised from this pic that popped up on his mom's Instagram. "Better behaved than I've ever been at the dentist," the Vinyl actress captioned the photo. "Guess they gave him the good drugs."
In addition to being a total pro at sitting in the dentist chair, it seems that Otis — who will turn 2 on April 20 — is also a bit of a hide-and-seek aficionado. Although he might want to work on his camouflage game...
It also should be said that this kid has a sweet collection of sneakers. We wonder which one of his parents is responsible for his fly footwear choices?
