Olivia Wilde's Son Otis Definitely Deserves A Dentist Visit Trophy

Elizabeth Kiefer
Most tots are probably not too crazy about heading to the dentist's office. But apparently Otis Sudeikis is super chill about it.

The adorable son of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis went in for a checkup recently, or so we surmised from this pic that popped up on his mom's Instagram. "Better behaved than I've ever been at the dentist," the Vinyl actress captioned the photo. "Guess they gave him the good drugs."

Better behaved than I've ever been at the dentist. Guess they gave him the good drugs. 😁

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Instagram.

In addition to being a total pro at sitting in the dentist chair, it seems that Otis — who will turn 2 on April 20 — is also a bit of a hide-and-seek aficionado. Although he might want to work on his camouflage game...

Hide and seek champion. #saturdays

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Instagram.

It also should be said that this kid has a sweet collection of sneakers. We wonder which one of his parents is responsible for his fly footwear choices?
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture