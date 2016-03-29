This Suitcase Will Charge Your Phone (& Now You Can Personalize It)

If there were such thing as an "It" suitcase, the Away carry-on would be just that. The bag boasts an unbreakable (yet super lightweight) shell and a battery that can charge an iPhone, along with two USB ports to power up your other gadgets. It's already become a favorite among fashionable travelers since its launch at the end of last year. Now, only for the month of April, the brand is offering monogramming on its signature style.
But Away's founders, who are former execs of cult-favorite glasses brand Warby Parker, don't just do things the traditional way — they're collaborating with three New York-based hand-lettering illustrators to offer hand-painted monograms on the carry-on.
"We truly think of it less as a 'monogramming service' and more as custom art for your suitcase," Away founders Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey told Refinery29 via email. "So much of travel is enjoying the art and beauty around you, and it’s a nice reminder to be excited for the adventures ahead when you look down at your suitcase in the airport and see a hand-painted piece of art that was custom designed just for you."
The suitcase itself will only set you back $225, which (believe it or not) is a really affordable price in the luggage market. Giving yours a one-of-a-kind touch via personalization will run you $35 more. Shoppers can choose their desired artist style and colors, and their initials will be painted at the Away studios right here in Soho.
So, if you've wanted to get in on the suitcase that's been taking over your Instagram feed, this is your opportunity to get one that's truly all your own. At the very least, you'll never have to wonder if that is, indeed, your bag when it rolls around the luggage conveyor belt.
Away The Carry-On: Artist Monograms, $260, available at Away.
