Backstreet Boys, NSYNC Join Forces For Nostalgia-Overload Track

Eleven days ago, we brought you the wonderful news that various '90s boy bands would be reuniting to fight zombies in Dead 7. There was karaoke, and a trailer for the film that piqued our interest. But there was something missing.
What we were missing, of course, was an original song recorded by the cast of extremely talented and once-famous singers. And now, that song has arrived.
It features a murderer’s row of talent. From the Backstreet Boys, we get Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, and Howie Dorough. NSYNC offers up Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town round out the lineup. That’s quite a hit list. But how is the song?
It’s pretty good, and you can listen to it here. The song, “In The End,” sounds like it could be a latter-album track on pretty much any boy band album from the '90s. It’s no “Bye Bye Bye” or “I Want It That Way,” but it is somewhere above B-movie soundtrack song. So, definitely worth a listen if only for the nostalgia factor. To download it, go here.
Dead 7 will be out April 1 on SyFy. You can get it on DVD or OnDemand June 6.
What we were missing, of course, was an original song recorded by the cast of extremely talented and once-famous singers. And now, that song has arrived.
It features a murderer’s row of talent. From the Backstreet Boys, we get Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, and Howie Dorough. NSYNC offers up Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town round out the lineup. That’s quite a hit list. But how is the song?
It’s pretty good, and you can listen to it here. The song, “In The End,” sounds like it could be a latter-album track on pretty much any boy band album from the '90s. It’s no “Bye Bye Bye” or “I Want It That Way,” but it is somewhere above B-movie soundtrack song. So, definitely worth a listen if only for the nostalgia factor. To download it, go here.
Dead 7 will be out April 1 on SyFy. You can get it on DVD or OnDemand June 6.
Advertisement