The hashtags seem to say it all: #lovingdaddy, #proudmummy, #familyfun.It's also worth noting that Beckham is very intensely following the step-by-step instructions to make this doll's tiny dress perfect. Perhaps he's hoping that if he does a good job, his wife will recruit him for her fashion line.Though, let's be honest, he's probably just trying to impress Harper, since this isn't the first time daddy Beckham has done something like this to show much he loves his little girl.Last year, he admitted she runs the movie nights , which means he's watching a lot of Frozen, and he even got a tattoo she designed. That's real love.