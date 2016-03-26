If you thought David Beckham just couldn't get any cuter as a dad, this new photo will prove you wrong.



Thanks to his wife Victoria's Instagram, we get to see the lengths Beckham will go to make his daughter, Harper, happy. He'll even take a few painful pricks of a needle, if necessary!



In this picture, Beckham is seen sitting a bit hunched over on a carpeted floor with a needle and thread in his hands.



"Harper has daddy stitching her dollies dresses!!!" Victoria writes in the caption. "We love you @davidbeckham."

