If you thought David Beckham just couldn't get any cuter as a dad, this new photo will prove you wrong.
Thanks to his wife Victoria's Instagram, we get to see the lengths Beckham will go to make his daughter, Harper, happy. He'll even take a few painful pricks of a needle, if necessary!
In this picture, Beckham is seen sitting a bit hunched over on a carpeted floor with a needle and thread in his hands.
"Harper has daddy stitching her dollies dresses!!!" Victoria writes in the caption. "We love you @davidbeckham."
The hashtags seem to say it all: #lovingdaddy, #proudmummy, #familyfun.
It's also worth noting that Beckham is very intensely following the step-by-step instructions to make this doll's tiny dress perfect. Perhaps he's hoping that if he does a good job, his wife will recruit him for her fashion line.
Though, let's be honest, he's probably just trying to impress Harper, since this isn't the first time daddy Beckham has done something like this to show much he loves his little girl.
Last year, he admitted she runs the movie nights, which means he's watching a lot of Frozen, and he even got a tattoo she designed. That's real love.
