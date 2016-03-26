This Retro Justin Timberlake Cover Is Captivating

We’re suckers for hit songs in unexpected styles. This performance that mashed up Adele with Mozart is still knocking around our heads. Now, Postmodern Jukebox has a cover of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River.” We’ve featured them before, for this amazing Miley Cyrus cover, but they’ve really outdone themselves this time.
Singer Von Smith turns Timberlake’s breakup banger into a sadder, more intimate portrait of a relationship gone bad. If Timberlake’s song and its accompanying video are a brutal evisceration of Britney Spears after she broke Timberlake’s heart, Smith’s version wouldn’t sound out of place in a Sun Records compilation.
It also doesn’t hurt that Smith is no vocal slouch. He might not have Timberlake’s singing and dancing combination, but he’s perfect here. Check it out below.
Singer Von Smith turns Timberlake’s breakup banger into a sadder, more intimate portrait of a relationship gone bad. If Timberlake’s song and its accompanying video are a brutal evisceration of Britney Spears after she broke Timberlake’s heart, Smith’s version wouldn’t sound out of place in a Sun Records compilation.
It also doesn’t hurt that Smith is no vocal slouch. He might not have Timberlake’s singing and dancing combination, but he’s perfect here. Check it out below.
Advertisement