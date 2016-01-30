These Guys Mashed Up Adele With Mozart & It’s Everything

The list of similarities between Mozart and Wiz Khalifa used to end at cool pants. But now, thanks to the Piano Guys, they can both add themselves to the illustrious list of those that have appeared in mashups of Adele’s “Hello.”
Their mashup of “Hello” and Mozart’s “Lacrimosa,” which they've dubbed, “Chello,” has already racked up nearly half a million YouTube views and, if you listen, you can hear why. The two songs blend perfectly, with each complementing the other in a style that even the Austrian wunderkind would be proud of. It doesn’t hurt that they’re all expert performers, although there’s not a piano to be found.
In a post on their website, they say that the mix presented challenges, but was ultimately worth it.
“One conforms to age-old counterpart canon and musical theory, while the other is conveyed via verse/chorus pop song parlance. However, they share the same fundamental feeling — “Lacrimosa” (meaning “weeping” or “tearful”) mournfully bemoans spiritual death, while “Hello” gripes about relationship regrets. Different centuries. Different realms. Same emotion. Perhaps we aren’t as far from our predecessors as we think we are.”
Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah is the setting for the video, which continues the ethereal theme of the song by employing lots of smoke and mirrors. It’s a hypnotic effect and highly worth a watch.
Their mashup of “Hello” and Mozart’s “Lacrimosa,” which they've dubbed, “Chello,” has already racked up nearly half a million YouTube views and, if you listen, you can hear why. The two songs blend perfectly, with each complementing the other in a style that even the Austrian wunderkind would be proud of. It doesn’t hurt that they’re all expert performers, although there’s not a piano to be found.
In a post on their website, they say that the mix presented challenges, but was ultimately worth it.
“One conforms to age-old counterpart canon and musical theory, while the other is conveyed via verse/chorus pop song parlance. However, they share the same fundamental feeling — “Lacrimosa” (meaning “weeping” or “tearful”) mournfully bemoans spiritual death, while “Hello” gripes about relationship regrets. Different centuries. Different realms. Same emotion. Perhaps we aren’t as far from our predecessors as we think we are.”
Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah is the setting for the video, which continues the ethereal theme of the song by employing lots of smoke and mirrors. It’s a hypnotic effect and highly worth a watch.
Advertisement