Nobody knows what the hell is going to happen on Game of Thrones season 6, despite our best theorizing. Nor do we know who will ultimately claim the Iron Throne. But we know we'd like it to be one of the badass women of Westeros. Entertainment Weekly posed that question to the actresses on the HBO show. EW — which just unveiled six gorgeous covers celebrating the women of GoT — asked the actresses who they think would make the best (and worst) queen.
We're thrilled to see the show's powerful female characters — Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) being celebrated. And we love hearing about the reasoning behind their votes for best and worst queen. We don't think we're spoiling anything to say that Cersei won the title of worst potential queen. But the actress' choices for who would make the greatest ruler may surprise you. Take a look — and get ready for April 24!
