Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner made a major faux pas on the red carpet at the Oscars Sunday night. No, she didn't trip, reveal a nip, or call someone by the wrong name. Turner's slipup was revealing the fate of her character, Sansa Stark, on the upcoming sixth season of the HBO series.
During an interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, Turner said she scanned the script to see whether Sansa would be killed off next season. "I'm flicking through, I'm like death, death, death, death, okay I'm good for this season." While we're thrilled to hear Sansa makes it out alive next season, we're hoping there weren't too many die-hard GoT fans tuned in. Unceremoniously leaking a spoiler like that — sans spoiler alert! — could rile up viewers.
People are especially anticipating this season because nobody knows what's going to happen — except for George R.R. Martin, that is. The author's new novel, upon which season 6 is based, will not hit shelves before the show's April 24 premiere.
Oh, well — it's not like that's the first season 6 spoiler we've heard.
