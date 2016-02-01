While fans don't have a whole lot of concrete evidence about what's coming down the pipeline in Game of Thrones' sixth season, they do know this: Arya Stark lost her sense of sight last season, and she's going to have to find new ways to navigate the world.



The actress who plays Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, has a love-hate relationship with a related addition to her on-set attire. The contact lenses she now sports on-screen took some getting used to for the 18-year-old.



"They’re very painful, they’re like huge and they’re very thick,” she told Vulture at Entertainment Weekly's SAG Awards party over the weekend.



They're also painted, so she truly can't see when she's wearing them. And while that's not exactly convenient, Williams admits that it helps her get into character.



"Pretending to be blind is much easier when you actually can’t see anything," she noted. "So I did actually love them. For close-ups and stuff it was great, but for wide shots I was like, 'Can we take them out? Is that okay?'" she added.



We think it's a perfectly reasonable request — especially when keeping them in results in some major ice-pack time after filming wraps for the day. Ouch.



