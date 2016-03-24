How To Get Only The Best Memory Reminders On Facebook

If Facebook had its own Facebook profile (hm, apparently, it does), today it would get a notification: On this day a year ago, On This Day launched.
While Facebook lets you share thoughts and photos in the now, it's also become a repository of memories from different stages of your life. On This Day is the doorway to those memories, reminding you what happened on Facebook during a particular date in years past.
Most of the time, On This Day serves up happy reminders or neutral memories. But every once in a while, it dredges up something you'd rather forget: an ex or a recently deceased loved one. It's an AI cherrypicking what old Facebook photos and actions to surface; it's not perfect.
However, On This Day has evolved pretty significantly since it debuted. You might not be aware of all the ways you can tweak it. Whether you're going through a major life change or don't want an unpleasant reminder hopping in your timeline, here's how to customize this Facebook experience.
