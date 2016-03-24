Iggy Azalea shared a fascinating if totally-unsolicited piece of information with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night. While chatting with the Bravo host on Watch What Happens Live, Azalea commented on some of the supposed fights she's had with fellow musicians over the years, including Macklemore, Nicki Minaj, T.I., and Britney Spears. Most of the conversation was Azalea putting the feud rumors to bed. And that includes her purported 2015 tiff with Spears, with whom she released "Pretty Girls" — and had a coded exchange of words on Twitter about who was responsible for the song's commercial failure.
But the Australian rapper did reveal one bizarre tidbit: Spears' team searched her house for any signs of bad behavior. "They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something," she told Cohen, "to make sure I wasn't a bad influence. And I'm not. I passed the test!" She said, "I mean, I don't have like a crack den." We're glad to hear Azalea's pad is a drug-free zone. And that, according to her, she and Britney are "cool [and] always have been." She added, "We never had a fight!"
