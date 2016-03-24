Kristen Bell is getting an early start on turning her kiddo into a Game of Thrones acolyte. As in: She recently made her daughter a Jon Snow costume and posed her alongside a dire wolf. (Okay, it was just a dog. But it looked a lot like a dire wolf, according to Bell.)



"One of the first phrases I taught my kid to say was, 'Winter is coming,'" Bell recently revealed to Jimmy Kimmel. "She used to run around before she knew what it meant, and she would say, 'Winter coming! Winter coming!'"



Bell didn't stop at teaching 3-year-old Lincoln lines from the show, either. "I made her a Jon Snow costume because our grandparents had given us a toy castle — you know, that little thing you get from the Playskool guard? She was on it, and I was like, 'Oh, my god! This looks just like Castle Black! I should make her a costume.'"



"So, I went to Jo-Ann Fabrics and I cut her a Knight's Watch costume," Bell went on. "Here's how I knew it was meant to be: That afternoon I was like, 'We're doing this photo shoot, kid!' And she was like, 'Eh, I don't understand.' Some random friends stopped by with a giant white German Shepherd. A dire wolf, you guys! I obviously popped him in the photos, and it's great. I got 'em up on the wall."