Did Khloé Kardashian Really Steal All These Tweets?

Morgan Baila
Earlier this week, while browsing Khloé Kardashian's Twitter feed, as I'm wont to do, being an entertainment writer and all, I was met with a long list of weird tweets. Khloé was taking a break from obsessing over Making a Murderer to have a quick "Change of speed.... Question time," in which she rattled off a myriad of queries.
All head-scratchers, no? I sent a few to my coworkers, and one remarked, "What, did she just discover /r/Showerthoughts?" Which, if you don't know that is, then either you're welcome, or I'm sorry.

So, how was Kardashian coming up with all of these random, thought-provoking questions? After some major sleuthing over at BuzzFeed, one writer noticed that Kardashian might have been pulling a Britney Spears and blatantly stealing content off the internet. Namely, from Yahoo Answers and Quora.

The similarity of the wording is indeed quite suspicious. Oops, Khlo.
Kardashian has not yet addressed the rumors of tweet theft. She is instead obsessing over the addicting new trend of face swapping.

