Did Khloé Kardashian Really Steal All These Tweets?

Earlier this week, while browsing Khloé Kardashian's Twitter feed, as I'm wont to do, being an entertainment writer and all, I was met with a long list of weird tweets. Khloé was taking a break from obsessing over Making a Murderer to have a quick "Change of speed.... Question time," in which she rattled off a myriad of queries.
If two identical twin brothers married identical twin sisters, would there kids be identical?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
Why do sleeping pills have warning labels that state: Caution - May Cause Drowsiness?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 15, 2016
All head-scratchers, no? I sent a few to my coworkers, and one remarked, "What, did she just discover /r/Showerthoughts?" Which, if you don't know that is, then either you're welcome, or I'm sorry.
So, how was Kardashian coming up with all of these random, thought-provoking questions? After some major sleuthing over at BuzzFeed, one writer noticed that Kardashian might have been pulling a Britney Spears and blatantly stealing content off the internet. Namely, from Yahoo Answers and Quora.
The similarity of the wording is indeed quite suspicious. Oops, Khlo.
Why do we wash bath towels? Aren’t we clean when we use them?— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 17, 2016
Kardashian has not yet addressed the rumors of tweet theft. She is instead obsessing over the addicting new trend of face swapping.
MY face swaps will haunt your dreams, LOL!!! Only on khloewithak! https://t.co/Xiuyc43W6G pic.twitter.com/99aUrr6Jtu— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 23, 2016
