First, there's general confusion. (Wait, who is this guy and what is happening here?) Then, there's suspicion. (But seriously...could Steven Avery really have done it?) Followed by a repeating combination of: rage, indignation, depression over the state of the American justice system, more rage, and then righteous indignation on behalf of the accused.
Khloé Kardashian arrived late to the Making a Murderer phenomenon. But she went through the same emotional stages as the general populace while apparently binge-watching the show last night. And she documented the experience on Twitter.
I know I'm late to the party but I'm just watching Making a Murderer and I'm only on the third episode but— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
I am genuinely sick to my stomach. It disgusts me what people can do and get away with. Or attempt to get away with.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
Is Steven in jail now? Why am I so slow? Don't answer the second question.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
Shut the fuck up?!?! And these guys are allowed to do that? How do we fix this? https://t.co/LSHslOU10u— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
Episode 3 down and I'm soooo pissed!!!! This is so corrupt! How aren't more people upset?!?! #MakingAMurderer— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
I'm obsessed!!!! I'm also scared these people are going to come for me because I'm saying too much. Hummmmm— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
I need @KendallJenner to answer my phone call to explain this wild ass show #MakingAMurderer! She's the one who made me watch it and now...— Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 21, 2016
All we have to say is: We feel you, Khloé. Months after the fact, we're still having a tough time with the series, too.