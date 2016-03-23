Your Favorite Television Show Is Getting A Makeup Collection

After we've all endured three months of Cookie withdrawal, new episodes of Empire will be airing in about one week. To make the return of the hit show (and our personal obsession) that much sweeter, CoverGirl just announced a new collab with the Fox television drama.
And that's music to our ears.
The soon-to-launch, limited-edition collection will come with four beauty looks inspired by the series' leading ladies: Grace Gealey, Gabourey Sidibe, Serayah, and Kaitlin Doubleday. But, we have a bone to pick regarding this lineup. It omits the ultimate beauty boss herself, Taraji P. Henson. I mean, come on. About 80% of the reason I tune in to the show is to see what new lip shade Cookie has pulled out of (and paired with) her gilded sleeve.
But, we're willing to let that one slide for the diversity win that this collection — and its models — represent. The products aren't too shabby, either. Check them out and tune in to the Empire premiere on March 30 for more details about this drama-packed partnership.
