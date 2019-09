The Big, Fat Lie We Need To Stop Buying

"We've been studying women for the past two years and really realized that the word 'diet' has become very irrelevant," Julie Lehman, Lean Cuisine's marketing director told me. "It's the same with 'low-fat' and 'low cal.' That's really not what she's looking for anymore in her life."Lean Cuisine launched in 1981, with a line of 10 frozen meals, all under 300 calories. Back then, it was a perfect fit for the dietary and cultural climate: a convenient, low-calorie meal for the working girl who runs from the office to aerobics , and wants all the flavor of chicken a l'orange — without all the fat. But by 2014, the brand popularity had waned as consumers gravitated away from the concept of "lean" and more toward things like "clean."In response, Lean Cuisine conducted extensive research, initially looking for the new "silver bullet" their target shopper wanted. "We realized there wasn't one anymore," Lehman explained. "Some women are really motivated by the caveman diet and CrossFit, and they were looking for high protein. Unfortunately, some folks can't eat gluten, so we wanted to offer them something. Some folks, it's really important that they eat organically. We wanted to make sure we offered a broad range of solutions that met the way she wanted to eat, depending on her mood, her philosophy, her lifestyle, or her health needs."Lean Cuisine now sorts their meals by categories like:, and(which, up until recently, was listed as). When I asked why they chose these characteristics, Lehman explained that they were simply the most popular dietary concerns — in her words, "benefits" — in the marketplace."And we'll be pushing out into new benefits that we see emerging with consumers into the future as well," she added, explaining that they'll continue to adapt their product line based on dietary trends from here on out. "It's definitely where the future of the industry [is] for sure."